Police seek landscaper they say engaged in sex act with dog
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:20 p.m.
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Police in an Atlanta suburb are seeking a man they say engaged in a sex act with a dog while working as a landscaper.
Gwinnett County police Cpl. Deon Washington said in a news release they're looking for 61-year-old Cruz Barreralugo. He faces charges of bestiality and cruelty to children.
A Lawrenceville man called police Saturday to report that he was playing in his yard with his nephew when they saw Barreralugo participating in "a lewd sexual act" with their dog. The man said Barreralugo stopped and fled when he realized he'd been seen.
Police reviewed surveillance video they say captured the incident.
Barreralugo had worked on the man's lawn every two weeks for nearly a year. Police said it wasn't immediately known whether something like this had happened before.
