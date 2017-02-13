Police: Woman tries to steal cash from register of Little Rock restaurant where she worked

A Little Rock woman is accused of trying to steal money from the cash register at the restaurant where she worked when she went in to quit Friday.

The 27-year-old woman went to Shark’s Fish & Chicken at shortly after 11 a.m., told her manager that she was quitting and demanded that he pay her immediately, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The manager of the restaurant, which is located at 1423 W. Roosevelt Rd., replied that he’d pay her on the normal payday, police said.

The manager told officers that the woman then went behind the counter and took $40 from the register.

The woman put the money down while arguing with another employee, who she later punched, the report said.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.