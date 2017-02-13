Rogers Public Schools launches Honors Academy

ROGERS -- Students who want to take an active role in forging their path to college now have the backing of Rogers Public Schools.

The Rogers Honors Academy officially launched on Sunday with the induction of more than 200 sophomores into the program.

The program is open to all high school students in the district with a grade point average of at least 3.75 and will provide guidance to those students and their families on college applications, interviews, scholarships, financial aid and more.

The district also aims to have at least 40 percent of the program's participants come from undeserved populations: racial minorities, English language learners and those who qualify for free or reduced-price meals at school.

Charles Lee, the district's assistant superintendent for secondary curriculum and instruction, said the Honors Academy will help the district's highest performing students excel and transform.

"You will transform not only yourself but your community," Lee said, adding the program was the result of district-wide collaboration and input from an advisory committee made up of teachers, counselors, administrators and a parent.

A group of nine committee members visited seven schools -- including Harvard University and Williams College -- during a three-day trip to Massachusetts the first week of November. The trip helped the committee understand the kinds of things such selective schools offer and how they operate, particularly from an admissions standpoint.

The program will be overseen by Carla Fontaine, a Springdale native and former teacher at Southwest Junior High School who spent 20 years working for Harvard University.

Fontaine said the program is the beginning of an exciting journey for the district's staff and students.

"Together we'll explore different paths," she said. "Whether you love science, literature, business or the arts, there's a college out there that can help you become one of the leaders in your field."

The School Board approved the Honors Academy in May. Robert Moore, then the district's assistant superintendent for secondary education, introduced the program.

Moore said at the time the purpose of the program was to help the district's best and brightest students. District officials discussed it with the Walton Family Foundation, which agreed to provide nearly $300,000 for it.

Reggie Sanders, whose daughter joined the program on Sunday, said these options weren't available when he was in high school.

"Getting these opportunities is a dream," he said. "This is something I'd envision for my kids."

Sanders' daughter, Aries, is a sophomore at Heritage High School. She said she's excited to be enrolled in the Honors Academy and looks forward to being able to visit college campuses.

For Samuel Cobbs, the one-on-one attention shown by Fontaine drew him to the program.

"She contacted us personally and told us all the cool stuff we were going to do," said Cobbs, a sophomore at Heritage. "I thought that was cool. I hope program can get me help with scholarships and broaden my horizons."

Mayor Greg Hines, a 1994 graduate of Rogers High School, said the creation of the program is a testament to the "talent we grow here in Rogers."

"The program will truly enrich your life and open up doors and opportunities you may not have otherwise been able to experience," Hines said. "This program gives (students) opportunities to visit a campus or even attend a college or university that (they) might not have had the opportunity to do in Rogers in year's past."

