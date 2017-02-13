Home / Latest News /
Sears, Kmart remove some Trump products online
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:40 a.m.
Comments (4)
NEW YORK — Sears and Kmart have evicted some Trump-branded items from their online stores but won't specify how many and emphasize that hundreds of products are still available through its third-party online marketplace.
President Donald Trump rebuked Nordstrom publicly for deciding to stop selling his daughter Ivanka Trump's clothing and accessories line. Ethics experts saw that as a threat to companies who carry the brand.
Sears Holdings Inc.'s statement Monday followed weekend reports that it had dropped 31 Trump products from its website. The company did not respond to further queries.
The faltering retail chain said last week it may sell more locations, cut more jobs and put more of its famous brands on the block.
PopulistMom says... February 13, 2017 at 12:16 p.m.
LOL.
wolfman says... February 13, 2017 at 12:25 p.m.
can the shoppers of these low scale stores afford their crap? nope.
RBear says... February 13, 2017 at 12:33 p.m.
Why are they being removed? They don't sell. Nordstrom's pulled the same move because the merchandise just doesn't sell. Why the DG included the retail performance in the article is beyond me. They are not related. If anything, Sears and Kmart are cutting the lines to make room for more profitable items.
richlin04211114 says... February 13, 2017 at 12:34 p.m.
Sears and Kmart are almost dead, anyway.
