SMU gets best of cold Cincinnati

DALLAS -- Ben Emelogu acknowledged that SMU players would have been lying if they said Cincinnati wasn't on their minds.

The 25th-ranked Mustangs got a bit of a revenge, and in the process took a slight lead in the American Athletic Conference standings.

Emelogu hit two three-pointers and made the tiebreaking free throw in the game-deciding 15-0 run for the Mustangs in a 60-51 victory Sunday to snap a 15-game winning streak by No. 11 Cincinnati, which had also been responsible for the only loss by SMU in its previous 18 games.

"We've been chasing for a long time, Cincinnati's put a lot of pressure on us," SMU Coach Tim Jankovich said. "Finally to get the opportunity to get them back here. ... It does feel good to finally, finally be in this position."

Finishing their first week as a ranked team this season, the Mustangs (22-4, 12-1 American) had their big spurt right after Cincinnati had scored 12 in a row in a 2 1/2-minute span soon after halftime to regain the lead.

The Bearcats (22-3, 11-1) made only three of their last 21 shots after that -- and went without a field goal the final 4:11 of the game.

"Dug the hole, and then from that point on, played the best defense we've played all year," Jankovich said.

After SMU had finished the first half with eight consecutive points to tie the game, and went ahead on Shake Milton's three-pointer, Kevin Johnson had a tying three to start the big spurt by Cincinnati. Johnson also had a steal for a breakaway two-handed slam before Kyle Washington's basket to give the Bearcats their biggest lead of the game at 40-31.

But SMU got even on three-pointers by Emelogu, Semi Ojeleye and Milton and went ahead to stay on Emeolgu's free throw with 11:47 left before he added another three.

"Those momentum plays, I fed off my team, and the big shots went down," Emelogu said. "We went up and we started locking in on defense. We took over the game."

Ojeleye, a transfer from Duke, had 18 points to lead SMU while Sterling Brown had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Milton and Emelogu each had 11 points.

Jacob Evans had 15 points for the Bearcats, while Johnson had 13 and Washington 11. Gary Clark had 12 rebounds, but was only 2-of-7 shooting.

Cincinnati had 17 field goals overall, 11 being three-pointers.

"It's a make or miss game," Cincinnati Coach Mick Cronin said. "They pack it in so tight and they're so physical, especially in their own gym."

NORTHWESTERN 66,

NO. 7 WISCONSIN 59

MADISON, Wis. -- Bryant McIntosh scored 25 points, and defensive-minded Northwestern beat No. 7 Wisconsin, securing an important victory for the school's bid to make its first-ever NCAA Tournament.

Dererk Pardon added 11 points for the Wildcats (19-6, 8-4), who confounded the Big Ten-leading Badgers by doubling dominant big man Ethan Happ.

Nigel Hayes scored nine of his 13 points in the second half for the Badgers (21-4, 10-2), who had their eight-game winning streak snapped.

No. 10 UCLA 78, OREGON ST. 60

LOS ANGELES -- Lonzo Ball had 22 points and nine assists for UCLA.

Ball made 9 of 12 shots as the Bruins (23-3, 10-3 Pac-12) shot 52 percent while winning their fourth consecutive after consecutive losses at the end of January.

TJ Leaf added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Bruins, who posted a season-low 32 points in the first half.

Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 18 points and Drew Eubanks added 13 points and seven rebounds for Oregon State (4-22, 0-13 Pac-12).

VIRGINIA TECH 80, No. 12 VIRGINIA 78, 2OT

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Seth Allen hit a short jumper in the lane with 3.2 seconds left in the second overtime and Virginia Tech beat Virginia for the second consecutive year at Cassell Coliseum.

Allen, who led the Hokies (17-7, 6-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) with 22 points, pulled up a few feet from the basket and made the shot, ending a crazy game that featured a tip-in to force the first overtime and a shot that died on the rim, helping to force the second.

London Perrantes had 22 points to lead Virginia (18-6, 8-4).

Sports on 02/13/2017