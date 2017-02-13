Afghaninstan confirms civilian deaths

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan -- Afghan officials and local residents said Sunday that 22 civilians, mostly women and children, were killed during a joint operation carried out by U.S. and Afghan forces last week in the southern Helmand province.

The presidential envoy for security in Helmand, Jabar Qahraman, said the raid against Taliban insurgents in the Sangin district killed 13 people from one family and nine from another.

"We are saddened to hear the news of civilians being killed," he said. "When the Taliban use civilians as their shield against security forces, such incidents occur."

U.S. Navy Capt. Bill Salvin, a military spokesman, said "we are working diligently to determine whether civilians were killed or injured as a result of U.S. airstrikes" carried out to support Afghan forces in and around Sangin. The investigation is "continuing and has not reached any conclusions," he added in a written statement.

The U.N. mission in Afghanistan meanwhile expressed "grave concern" at the violence in Helmand, saying its initial inquiries suggest airstrikes by international forces killed at least 18 civilians, "nearly all women and children."

Helmand has seen months of heavy fighting between Afghan forces and the Taliban, who have repeatedly attacked Lashkar Gah. A suicide bomber targeting soldiers in the city on Saturday killed at least seven people.

Indian troops fire on Kashmir protest

SRINAGAR, India -- A protester was killed and dozens of others wounded Sunday as government forces fired at demonstrators demanding an end to Indian rule in Kashmir after a gunbattle that killed four suspected rebels, two soldiers and a civilian, officials said.

The gunbattle began after police and soldiers cordoned off the southern village of Frisal overnight after a tip that militants were hiding in a house, said police Inspector-General Syed Javaid Mujtaba Gillani.

He said the militants sprayed automatic gunfire to break the cordon, leading to an exchange of gunfire with police and soldiers that killed four militants and two soldiers.

Police also recovered the body of a civilian, reportedly the young son of the house's owner.

The Indian army said three soldiers were injured.

As the fighting raged, clashes broke out in several places between government forces and neighboring villagers who tried to march to Frisal in solidarity with the militants. Troops fired bullets, shotgun pellets and tear gas canisters to stop the rock-throwing protesters.

One protester was killed and at least 29 others injured in the clashes, police and hospital officials said.

Burma's Suu Kyi urges all to sign truce

PANGLONG, Burma -- Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi called on all armed ethnic groups to sign a cease-fire agreement during a speech Sunday in the same place where her father, an independence hero, signed a peace deal 70 years ago.

Speaking during annual Union Day celebrations, Suu Kyi said ethnic groups can still join the movement for peace.

"I want to ask those ethnic groups who haven't signed the nationwide cease-fire to trust yourself and sign it and please participate in our 21st Century Panglong Conference," Suu Kyi said.

Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party promised that peace would be the top priority when she came to power a year ago. But she has come under fire for ignoring the plight of the oppressed Rohingya Muslims and failing to stop atrocities against other ethnic minorities.

Union Day marks the original Panglong agreement, brokered by Suu Kyi's father, Gen. Aung San. He, along with ethnic Shan, Kachin and Chin leaders, signed the deal to grant ethnic minorities autonomy and the right to secede if they worked with the federal government to break away from Britain.

U.S. bars politician, Pakistanis ask why

ISLAMABAD -- The chairman of Pakistan's senate says the body will not welcome any U.S. delegation, member of Congress or dignitary in Islamabad.

The move comes after the U.S. failed to issue a visa to the senate's deputy chairman, a member of the conservative Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam political party.

Chairman Raza Rabbani said in a statement that no Pakistani senate delegation will visit the U.S. until an explanation for the delay in issuing a visa to Maulana Ghafoor Haideri is given by U.S. authorities.

A U.S. Embassy spokesman in Islamabad said Sunday that it could not comment on visa cases because of privacy laws.

Haideri was to travel Sunday to New York to attend a meeting at the United Nations.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is known for pro-Taliban and anti-U.S. stances.

