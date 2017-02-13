Teen arrested in shootout at Little Rock apartment that killed 1, injured 4, police say

A teenager has been arrested in connection with an exchange of gunfire outside a south Little Rock apartment that left a man dead and four others injured, police say.

Terrance Reynolds, 18, of Pine Bluff was developed as a suspect within a week of the fatal shooting, which was reported around 11:20 p.m. Feb. 7 at 25 Par Drive, according to a news release.

Reynolds was arrested by the Pine Bluff Police Department earlier Monday on one count each of capital murder and aggravated robbery as well as three counts of first-degree battery.

Alvin Chaffin, 21, of Little Rock was previously arrested on charges of manslaughter and aggravated robbery in the case.

Police say Reynolds, Chaffin, 18-year-old Alexander Reed of Little Rock and another man went to the apartment as part of an attempted robbery, with one of them brandishing a gun at three residents — Quinn Muller, 21; Rachel Benson, 18; and Stephanie Waters, 19.

Muller and one of the assailants exchanged gunfire, resulting in five people being shot, according to authorities.

Inside the apartment, officers found Reed fatally shot, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. Muller, Benson and Waters were hospitalized in stable condition.

Chaffin was shot in the hand and taken to a Pine Bluff hospital before being released and arrested.

He remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Monday afternoon, records show. Reynolds' name did not appear in the online roster at that time.

Reed’s killing marked the third homicide in Arkansas’ capital city in 2017.

Information for this article was contributed by Scott Carroll of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.