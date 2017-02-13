Arkansas' congressional delegation on DACA

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette emailed the spokesmen of all six members of Arkansas' congressional delegation, asking how they want President Donald Trump to handle Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

The executive order, signed by President Barack Obama in June 2012, grants two-year work permits and deferred status to immigrants who arrived before their 16th birthdays and before June 2007, if they meet educational requirements and pass criminal background checks.

The same question was emailed to every spokesman:

"President Trump told ABC News on [Jan. 25] that he would decide how to handle President Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals executive action [by late February]. What action(s) would [the congressman or senator] like Trump to take on DACA?"

Three of the state's six Republican lawmakers responded.

Sen. John Boozman:

"President Obama's executive amnesty was an overreach of his Constitutional powers," Boozman said. "The president does not have the authority to pick and choose what laws get enforced in the name of 'reform.' The path to true immigration reform is to work with Congress, but no immigration reform policies we pass will be effective until we secure the border. This requires sufficient resources, surveillance technology and manpower necessary to ensure that individuals crossing our borders are doing so legally."

Rep. Steve Womack,3rd District:

"We are a nation of immigrants and a nation of laws, and Congressman Womack believes in order to reform our immigration system, we must create policies that encourage lawful behavior and ensure that it works for people who come to the U.S. the right way," Womack spokesman Claire Burghoff said.

Rep. Bruce Westerman, 4th District:

"Our nation is one of laws," Westerman spokesman Ryan Saylor said. "Congressman Westerman believes we must enforce our laws and uphold the Constitution. He has faith in President Trump's ability to work with Congress to find a permanent solution to stop the flow of illegal immigration."

The Democrat-Gazette did not receive responses from Sen. Tom Cotton, or from Reps. Rick Crawford of the 1st District and French Hill of the 2nd District.

-- Eric Besson

A Section on 02/13/2017