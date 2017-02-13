Turk: ISIS fleeing Syrian town

BEIRUT -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday that his troops and allied Syrian fighters have reached the heart of the Islamic State stronghold of al-Bab in northern Syria and will eventually march on the extremists' declared capital, Raqqa.

Erdogan said Islamic State fighters have begun deserting al-Bab, which has been under attack for weeks. But the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which relies on a network of activists inside Syria, said Turkish troops have yet to enter the town's center, with the fighting still concentrated on its outskirts.

The Turkish-backed opposition forces advancing from the north are trying to seize al-Bab before Syrian government forces reach the town from the south. The Turkish-backed forces are still a long way from Raqqa, which is largely surrounded by U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish forces.

Last week, the Kurdish-led Syria Democratic Forces launched a new phase in its Raqqa offensive, aiming to capture towns and villages east of the city. The U.S.-led coalition has targeted several bridges across the Euphrates River in support of the operation.

Turkey is leading Syrian opposition forces in a broad operation called Euphrates Shield against both the Islamic State and the Syria Democratic Forces. Ankara views the Kurdish group that dominates the Syria Democratic Forces as a terrorist organization because of its links to Kurdish insurgents in Turkey.

"After al-Bab is about to be over, the period following that will be Manbij and Raqqa," Erdogan said, referring to the northern town of Manbij, which was captured by the Syria Democratic Forces last year after weeks of fighting with the Islamic State.

"Right now al-Bab, whether by us or by the Free Syrian Army, is now besieged on all four sides, and our forces along with the Free Syrian Army have entered the center," he said. The Free Syrian Army, which is supported by Western nations including the U.S., is the main opposition group that has fought against the government forces in Syria's civil war.

The Observatory reported intense clashes and Turkish airstrikes and shelling on the northern, western and southern edges of the town, which is 25 miles south of the Turkish border.

In Lebanon, the leader of the militant Hezbollah group, which is fighting alongside Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces, said it supports a Dec. 30 cease-fire between the government and the opposition that was brokered by Turkey and Russia. The truce doesn't include militant groups such as the Islamic State.

"We are with every measure that stops the shedding of blood and paves the way for a political solution" in Syria, Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech that aired in Beirut. He was responding to claims by opposition media that Hezbollah opposes the truce.

Information for this article was contributed by Cinar Kiper of The Associated Press.

