Water service returns to 1 Arkansas city after wiring replaced

COTTON PLANT — The Delta Regional Authority says it supplied $37,000 to Cotton Plant to restart the community's water system.

Repairs completed Monday restored electrical power to the system, which was damaged by a fire last month.

Since the Jan. 9 blaze, only parts of the water system have been working with temporary help from a generator. Money supplied by the Delta Regional Authority was used to pay for the replacement of older equipment and the installation of new wiring.

Mayor Willard Ryland thanked the Arkansas Rural Water Association for use of the generator until the system could be updated for the town of 631 people.

The Delta Regional Authority is a federal-state partnership set up by Congress to aid economic development in 252 counties and parishes in the Mississippi River Valley.