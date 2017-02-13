Home / Latest News /
White House stops defending national security adviser after reports on Russia sanctions talks
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:28 a.m.
WASHINGTON — National security adviser Michael Flynn's fate as one of President Donald Trump's senior aides is uncertain after reports that he discussed U.S. sanctions with a Russian envoy before Trump's inauguration.
A top White House official sidestepped repeated chances Sunday to publicly defend him. The president, who spent the weekend at his private club in Florida, has yet to comment on Flynn's status. Nor has Vice President Mike Pence, who previously denied that Flynn had discussed sanctions with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the U.S.
Pence and Flynn spoke twice Friday, according to an administration official.
Trump has told associates he is troubled by the situation, but he has not said whether he plans to ask Flynn to step down, according to a person who spoke with him recently. Flynn was a loyal Trump supporter during the campaign, but he is viewed skeptically by some in the administration's national security circles, in part because of his ties to Russia.
The administration official and both people with ties to Trump spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.
On Friday, The Washington Post reported that Flynn addressed sanctions against Russia in a call with Kislyak. The report contradicted repeated denials from Trump officials, including Pence, who vouched for Flynn in a televised interview.
Flynn has since told administration officials that sanctions may have come up in the calls, which coincided with former President Barack Obama's administration slapping penalties on Russia for election-related hacking.
It's illegal for private citizens to conduct U.S. diplomacy. Flynn's conversations also raise questions about Trump's friendly posture toward Russia after U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Moscow hacked Democratic emails during the election.
Stephen Miller, Trump's top policy adviser, skirted the issue on several Sunday news shows, saying it was not his place to weigh in on the "sensitive matter" or to say whether the president retains confidence in Flynn.
Several other White House officials did not respond Sunday to questions about whether Trump had confidence in his national security adviser.
KnuckleBall says... February 13, 2017 at 12:10 p.m.
Would be willing to bet that the Trumpster knew what the General was talking to the Russians about. The General, you would think knew better, due to his service in the military. They should have known that the conversation was being listened to.
mrcharles says... February 13, 2017 at 12:28 p.m.
Wait a minute Russia is our new friend. This is clearly a left wing smear campaign,Even if he did something how can we attack a trump appointee who is also a a military man. dont we want to support our leader and military no matter what??? Only the left would question this apparent snafu.. While the right doubles down it is just how we roll they say.
And by the way there is still the benghazi incident that our country needs to focus on .
drs01 says... February 13, 2017 at 12:30 p.m.
Who really gives a crap what Flynn did. This entire episode claiming the Russians kept Clinton out of the White House and OBama's legacy made into a joke was just cry baby politics. OBama's sanctions were politically motivated, and totally unnecessary. If Flynn moved to fix that then great. We really should have a better relationship with Putin and the Russians if we expect to defeat terrorism. The last unholy alliance between our two countries defeated Hitler.
glh05230944 says... February 13, 2017 at 12:49 p.m.
Trump is waiting for instructions from Putin, his handler. Putin is waiting to see if US intelligence agencies will disclose how much they know about Putin and his agents, two of whom are Trump and Flynn. If our intel agencies keep mum for the time being, Flynn will very likely only receive a slap on the wrist.
