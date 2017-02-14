Man found fatally shot outside motel near McCain Mall in North Little Rock

North Little Rock detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead outside a motel early Tuesday morning.

Police arrived at the Super 8 Motel at 3925 McCain Drive around 3:30 a.m. after getting a call about shots being fired in the area, spokesman Sgt. Brian Dedrick said at the scene.

Officers found a white male victim lying in the parking lot outside the motel, Dedrick said. The man, who has not been identified, had been shot at least once and was dead when authorities arrived, Dedrick said. Police believe he had been staying at the motel.

Detectives have been working the scene since 4 a.m. and have limited suspect information to go on so far, Dedrick said. Authorities have blocked off a room on the second floor they believe to be connected to the fatal shooting, he added.

Police do not know whether shots were fired inside a hotel room or outside nearby, Dedrick said. Several people left the scene but it is not known if they were suspects or witnesses, he said.

Though police have not identified a motive, they do not believe the killing was random, Dedrick said.

Police hope to identify the victim later this afternoon after his next of kin have been notified.

The motel is near U.S. 67/167 and just northeast of McCain Mall.

Check back for updates and read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.