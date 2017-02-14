188,000 await dam fix to return home

OROVILLE, Calif. -- Nearly 200,000 people who were ordered to leave their homes out of fear that a spillway could collapse may not be able to return until the barrier at the nation's tallest dam is repaired, a California sheriff said Monday.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea did not say how long the fixes could take and offered no timetable for lifting the evacuation order, but he said he's working on a "repopulation plan" to let residents return to areas least at risk of flooding.

Meanwhile, the water level behind the dam dropped, easing slightly the fears of a collapse. But with more storms on the horizon, crews raced to fortify heavily eroded soil where water flowed over the edge of the reservoir and carved huge channels in the earth as it gushed toward the Feather River.

Trucks hauled boulders to fill the giant crevices in the spillway, and helicopters lifted large sandbags into place at Lake Oroville, about 150 miles northeast of San Francisco.

A day earlier, authorities ordered mass evacuations for everyone living below the lake out of concern that the spillway could fail and send a 30-foot wall of water roaring downstream.

Nancy Borsdorf described a scene of chaos on her way out, including drivers abandoning cars as they ran out of gas.

"People were just panicking," said Borsdorf, who was at a shelter Monday in Chico.

"We've always loved and trusted our dam," said Borsdorf, who has lived in Oroville for 13 years. "I'm really hopeful Oroville wasn't flooded."

The acting head of the state's Department of Water Resources said he did not know if anything had gone wrong and that he was unaware of a 2005 report that recommended reinforcing the earthen emergency spillway with concrete for just such an event. The spillway had never been used in the dam's nearly 50 years of operation, and it was not near capacity when it began to fail.

"I'm not sure anything went wrong," Bill Croyle said. "This was a new, never-having-happened-before event."

Department of Water Resources engineer and spokesman Kevin Dossey told the Sacramento Bee that the emergency spillway was rated to handle 250,000 cubic feet of water per second, but it began to show weakness Sunday after flows peaked at 12,600 cubic feet per second.

The water level in the lake rose significantly in recent weeks after storms dumped rain and snow across California, particularly in northern parts of the state.

The threat appeared to ease somewhat Monday as the water level fell. Officials said water was flowing out of the lake at nearly twice the rate as water flowing into it.

Documents show environmentalists raised concerns years ago about the stability of the emergency spillway, but state officials dismissed them and insisted the structure was safe.

In 2005, three advocacy groups complained to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that using Lake Oroville's earthen spillway would cause significant erosion because it was not armored with concrete.

Nearly three years later, state officials said no "significant concerns" about the spillway's integrity had been raised in any government or independent review.

Croyle said Monday that he was not familiar with the 2005 warnings.

Sunday afternoon's evacuation order came after engineers spotted a hole in the earthen secondary spillway for the 770-foot-tall Oroville Dam and told authorities that it could fail within the hour.

The sudden evacuation panicked residents, who scrambled to get their belongings into cars and then grew angry as they sat in bumper-to-bumper traffic hours after the order was given.

A Red Cross spokesman said more than 500 people showed up at an evacuation center in Chico.

The shelter ran out of blankets and cots, and a tractor-trailer with 1,000 more cots was stuck in the gridlock of traffic fleeing the potential flooding Sunday night, Red Cross shelter manager Pam Deditch said.

In all, about 188,000 residents of Yuba, Sutter and Butte counties were ordered to evacuate.

The Department of Water Resources estimated repair costs last week at $100 million. Officials did not update that figure Monday.

Gov. Jerry Brown requested federal assistance from President Donald Trump's administration, setting aside previous criticism of the president and praising his plan to invest $1 trillion in infrastructure.

"I'm sure that California and Washington will work in a constructive way," Brown said. "There will be different points of view, but we're all one America and we all have challenges that we share in common."

U.S. Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, both Democrats, called on the president to provide $162.3 million in disaster assistance.

