2 men hospitalized after being injured in Arkansas stabbing, police say

Two men were taken to area hospitals after being injured Monday night in a stabbing in Redfield, according to police.

Steve McFatridge, chief of the Redfield Police Department, said authorities responded around 7:50 p.m. to an address on Brodie Street.

At the scene, two men believed to be in their late 20s and early 30s were found injured, authorities said. They were not identified Tuesday.

McFatridge said one victim was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock while the second was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff. One of the men remained hospitalized in stable condition as of Tuesday morning.

The circumstances of the stabbing were not immediately clear. McFatridge said additional information would be released at a later time.

A suspect believed to be around the same age has been arrested in the case, police said. That person's name was not released.

Redfield, a town of around 1,455 residents, is about 25 miles south of Little Rock in Jefferson County.