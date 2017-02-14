2 more charged in armed robbery of west Little Rock store where $300,000 in jewelry taken

Two additional Oklahoma men have been arrested in a 2015 armed robbery of a west Little Rock jewelry store in which gunmen made off with more than a quarter-million dollars worth of merchandise, authorities said Tuesday.

Quinshod Shaw, 27, and Darris Denton, 29, both of Oklahoma City, Okla., are accused of assisting in the midday robbery Roberson’s Fine Jewelry on Sept. 22, 2015. Five other men were previously indicted in the case.

Shaw and Denton pointed guns at employees and a customer while 38-year-old Siee Ramon Russell smashed cases with a hammer and 49-year-old Tony Gabriel grabbed earrings, bracelets and rings, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas said in a statement. In all, more than $300,000 worth of items was taken from the business in Little Rock's Pleasant Ridge Town Center on Cantrell Road.

Authorities say the four men fled the store and met three others — 60-year-old Lenora Grant, 51-year-old Jobie Kirk and 52-year-old Darryl Madden — before they all drove back to Oklahoma in two vehicles.

DNA from the smashed cases and a discarded hat linked Gabriel and Russell to the crime, the statement said. They have both pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Sentencing is pending. Trials are set later this year for Kirk, Madden and Grant.

Shaw and Denton will appear in Little Rock later for an arraignment in federal court. Shaw was arrested Monday in Oklahoma City while Denton was served a warrant at a jail in Stringfield, Okla., where he was being held in an unrelated case.

