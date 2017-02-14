24-year-old fatally shot at LR home

Police were investigating after a 24-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday night and found by officers outside his Little Rock residence, police said.

Officers were called to 3000 Wolfe St. on a report of shots fired and found a white 2017 Ford Taurus parked in the yard, according to a police report.

Troy Langston, who lived at the residence, was found sitting in the vehicle's driver's seat. He had multiple gunshot wounds, the report said.

The car had several bullet holes in it, according to the report.

Langston was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Speaking at a news conference Monday morning, police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said investigators spoke with one witness and have a limited description of the suspect.

He described the suspect as wearing a black hat, a black coat and bluejeans. The person was seen fleeing the scene on foot, he said.

"Oftentimes in cases like this, you find out that shootings like this aren't random in nature," McClanahan said.

He said the motive for the slaying is unclear.

McClanahan urged anybody with information about the fatal shooting to call police and said it's not always good police work that solves cases.

Sunday's fatal shooting was not the first time Langston had been shot.

A shooting in October 2011 left Langston, who was 19 at the time, in critical condition, according to media reports. The shooting occurred only blocks away from where he was pronounced dead Sunday.

In the 2011 shooting, police found Langston lying on the sidewalk in front of a residence on the 2800 block of South Bishop Street, according to a police report.

Langston was bleeding from the front of his T-shirt and the small of his back, the report said.

Langston was hospitalized for a single gunshot that hit him in the back and exited his body through his stomach area, according to a police report.

Langston told police that he had been shot at West 28th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to the report.

Earlier in 2011, police arrested Langston in the burglary of a house on South Cross Street in Little Rock, according to a police report.

Officers found Langston hiding under a bed inside the home after police were called to a residential burglary that was in progress in January 2011, the arrest report said.

Police charged Langston with residential burglary and theft of property, and he was found guilty of both counts, according to online court records.

In 2013, Langston was again arrested by police.

Police found Langston in possession of marijuana and a .38-caliber pistol, police said in the report.

In that case, Langston was found guilty of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to online court records.

His death is Little Rock's fifth homicide this year.

Metro on 02/14/2017