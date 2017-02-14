2nd PB man arrested in deadly LR shootout

A teenager was arrested Monday in connection with an exchange of gunfire at a southwest Little Rock apartment complex that left a man dead and four others injured, police say.

Terrance Reynolds, 18, of Pine Bluff was developed as a suspect within a week of the fatal shooting, which was reported around 11:20 p.m. Feb. 7 at 25 Par Drive, according to a statement.

Pine Bluff police arrested Reynolds on Monday at his father's house in the southwest part of the city, said Lt. David De Foor, a Pine Bluff Police Department spokesman.

Little Rock police charged Reynolds with one count each of capital murder and aggravated robbery, as well as three counts of first-degree battery.

Alvin Chaffin, 21, of Pine Bluff was previously arrested on charges of manslaughter and aggravated robbery in the case.

Police say Reynolds, Chaffin, 18-year-old Alexander Reed of Little Rock and another man went to the apartment as part of an attempted robbery, with one of them brandishing a gun at three residents -- Quinn Muller, 21; Rachel Benson, 18; and Stephanie Waters, 19.

Muller and one of the assailants exchanged gunfire, resulting in five people being shot, according to authorities.

Inside the apartment, officers found Reed fatally shot, police said. Muller, Benson and Waters were hospitalized.

Little Rock police Friday released recordings of 911 calls that reveal new details about the shooting.

"My house just got robbed and I need cops over here right now," a woman is heard frantically saying on the call. "There's a person dead in my living room -- I have a kid over here."

The woman, who is not mentioned as the caller in the police report, said she didn't know who robbed her, but her friend had brought some friends over to the apartment. She said the people her friend brought over went "berserk."

"My friend, she can't breathe," the woman said as the operator tried to get information from her. "She's shot in the side."

The caller said the robbers went outside and then tried to break back in.

An upstairs neighbor also called 911 and said when she peeked over her upstairs balcony, a person began to shoot.

"I just [saw] sparks and I ran back into my apartment," the neighbor told the 911 operator.

The neighbor, who was also not identified, said she heard one series of shots before the robbers ran over and started beating an apartment door.

She said they tried to kick the door in before stepping back and opening fire.

"God, I'm nervous," she said.

Chaffin was shot in the hand and taken to a Pine Bluff hospital before being released and arrested.

Chaffin and Reynolds were listed on the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Monday night.

Information for this article was contributed by Scott Carroll of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Metro on 02/14/2017