3 people die in separate state wrecks

Three people died in separate accidents Saturday and Sunday, Arkansas State Police said.

A 70-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night on U.S. 64 in Crawford County, state police said.

Sandra Wagner of Alma died after being hit at 6:50 p.m., according to a police report.

Officer Jeremy Caldwell of the Alma Police Department said Wagner was leaving a church service when she was struck. Police weren't sure if she was walking in the road or alongside it.

Caldwell said the vehicle, which was traveling east on the highway, was probably white, as officers found white paint chips at the scene.

Alma police were working with state police accident reconstruction specialists and looking at possible video evidence to find the vehicle, Caldwell said.

Conditions at the time of the wreck were reported to be clear and dry.

An Arkansas driver was killed after his vehicle ran off a roadway and struck a tree in Johnson County on Sunday evening, police said.

Lloyd Ray Nichols Jr., 47, of Lamar was driving a 1995 Chevrolet west on County Road 3840 around 7 p.m. in Lamar, according to an Arkansas State Police report. The vehicle left the roadway, and Nichols overcorrected and ran into a tree, officials said.

Nichols was fatally injured. No one else was reported hurt.

Conditions at the time of the crash were said to be clear and dry.

A 23-year-old Mississippi man was killed in a wreck in which two vehicles ended up in a ditch along Interstate 55 on Saturday afternoon, state police said.

Mario Ruiz of Byhalia, Miss., was driving north on the interstate in Crittenden County in a 2005 Toyota 4Runner shortly before 2 p.m. when he struck a trailer being towed by a 2003 Ford F-250, according to a preliminary crash report. Police said both vehicles then traveled into a ditch of the highway.

No other injuries were reported in the crash. Conditions at the time of the wreck were said to be clear and dry.

Metro on 02/14/2017