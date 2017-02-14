3 youths charged over school fight

Three teens were charged with inciting a riot after they were involved in a fight during their lunch period at a Little Rock high school, officials said.

Miguel Evans, 18; Cameron Johnson, 18; and Lee Edward Summerville, 18, all of Little Rock, were taken into custody around 1 p.m. Wednesday after they were involved in a large fight during lunch at McClellan High School, 9417 Geyer Springs Road, according to a police report.

All three teens face charges of inciting a riot and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors. None were listed on the Pulaski County jail roster as of Monday afternoon.

A court date for all three is scheduled for Wednesday.

Two in stolen car held after crash

After leading law enforcement agencies on a cross-county chase, a vehicle crashed in North Little Rock, and two people were taken into custody Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police and North Little Rock officers were pursuing a vehicle with two people inside when that vehicle crashed near the McDonald's at 601 E. Broadway, Lt. Jim Scott with the North Little Rock Police Department said.

The two were in a stolen Honda Pilot and were believed to be linked to a bank robbery, Scott noted. Details of the bank robbery were not available at the scene.

Information on the pair, who were waiting to be transported to jail, was also not immediately available.

Arkansas State Police and North Little Rock police remained on scene about 1:30 p.m.

Metro on 02/14/2017