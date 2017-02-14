3rd arrest made in Spa City slaying

Authorities arrested a third person sought in a shooting at a Hot Springs movie theater that resulted in a man's death in January.

Malik Blevins, 20, of Mountain Pine was booked at 5:08 p.m. Friday into the Garland County jail on charges of manslaughter and aggravated robbery, according to an online roster.

Blevins remained jailed Monday afternoon in lieu of $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear Feb. 21 in Garland County District Court.

According to court documents, Blevins and Quadryon Gipson, 20, had gone to Behind the Mall Cinema at 351 Lake Hamilton Drive with MoChariee Kewanna West, 21, on Jan. 15 to buy narcotics from Dylan Carpenter, 20.

During a confrontation in the parking lot, Gipson was shot once in the abdomen and later died, court documents show. Blevins also was shot in the knee, the documents show.

Blevins reportedly told Gipson "to bring his CO2," or BB gun, in order for Gipson to rob Carpenter when they arrived at the movie theater, the documents show.

Carpenter is accused of pulling out a .45-caliber handgun and shooting both men before fleeing, records show. He faces charges of second-degree murder, committing a terroristic act and first-degree battery.

West faces charges of aggravated robbery and manslaughter.

State Desk on 02/14/2017