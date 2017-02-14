Arkansan on 'The Bachelor' advances to final four; show to air visit to hometown

The Arkansan competing on The Bachelor has advanced to become one of four remaining contestants, meaning the show will visit the Natural State in a future episode.

Raven Gates, 25, of Hoxie received a rose from Bachelor Nick Viall on the episode that aired Monday night, ensuring she advances to the next round where contestants accompany Viall on visits to their hometowns.

In clips that aired after that scene, Gates proclaimed herself "really happy" and "super lucky" to be heading with Viall to Hoxie, which is about 20 miles northwest of Jonesboro.

"I am falling in love with Nick," she said. "Now that I have a rose I have reassurance that maybe he's feeling the same way. This is going to take our relationship to the next level."

For his part, Viall said he was "excited" about meeting Gates' family and "about the moment that we're sharing."

Gates earlier in the season met Viall's family during a one-on-one date in his Wisconsin hometown. That episode included Gates recounting a purported confrontation with an unfaithful boyfriend in Little Rock that was preempted on KATV by an incorrectly-timed commercial break. The station blamed it on a technical problem.

The Bachelor airs at 7 p.m. on the station.