Home / Latest News /
Arkansas GOP lawmakers work on transgender 'bathroom bill'
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 5:19 p.m.
- Comments (2)
- aAFont Size
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas lawmakers say they're working on a "bathroom bill" targeting transgender people, despite warnings from the state's Republican governor that such a measure is not needed.
Two Republican senators Tuesday filed a one-sentence bill dealing with gender identity and bathroom privileges. The measure doesn't yet offer any specifics, but Republican Sen. Gary Stubblefield said it'll require people to use public bathrooms that correspond to the sex on their birth certificate.
A similar law in North Carolina has prompted widespread criticism and boycotts from businesses. A bathroom bill being considered in Texas has also prompted a backlash.
Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he doesn't see the need for a bathroom bill in Arkansas, and a spokesman said that position hasn't changed.
Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas GOP lawmakers work on transgender 'bathroom bill'
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
ARMNAR says... February 14, 2017 at 5:23 p.m.
A solution in search of a problem. In other words, perfect for AR-GOP.
( permalink | suggest removal )
hah406 says... February 14, 2017 at 5:32 p.m.
Why? There is absolutely no damn reason for this bill.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.