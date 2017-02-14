Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, February 14, 2017, 5:47 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Arkansas GOP lawmakers work on transgender 'bathroom bill'

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 5:19 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas lawmakers say they're working on a "bathroom bill" targeting transgender people, despite warnings from the state's Republican governor that such a measure is not needed.

Two Republican senators Tuesday filed a one-sentence bill dealing with gender identity and bathroom privileges. The measure doesn't yet offer any specifics, but Republican Sen. Gary Stubblefield said it'll require people to use public bathrooms that correspond to the sex on their birth certificate.

A similar law in North Carolina has prompted widespread criticism and boycotts from businesses. A bathroom bill being considered in Texas has also prompted a backlash.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he doesn't see the need for a bathroom bill in Arkansas, and a spokesman said that position hasn't changed.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas GOP lawmakers work on transgender 'bathroom bill'

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments

ARMNAR says... February 14, 2017 at 5:23 p.m.

A solution in search of a problem. In other words, perfect for AR-GOP.

( | suggest removal )

hah406 says... February 14, 2017 at 5:32 p.m.

Why? There is absolutely no damn reason for this bill.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online