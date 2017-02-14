Arkansas GOP lawmakers work on transgender 'bathroom bill'

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas lawmakers say they're working on a "bathroom bill" targeting transgender people, despite warnings from the state's Republican governor that such a measure is not needed.

Two Republican senators Tuesday filed a one-sentence bill dealing with gender identity and bathroom privileges. The measure doesn't yet offer any specifics, but Republican Sen. Gary Stubblefield said it'll require people to use public bathrooms that correspond to the sex on their birth certificate.

A similar law in North Carolina has prompted widespread criticism and boycotts from businesses. A bathroom bill being considered in Texas has also prompted a backlash.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he doesn't see the need for a bathroom bill in Arkansas, and a spokesman said that position hasn't changed.

