Arkansas high school student arrested after sending text about 'murder spree,' officials say

An Arkansas high school student was arrested Monday after sending a threatening text message to another student, officials said.

Mayflower police officer Dalton Elliott arrived at Mayflower High School, 10 Leslie King Drive, around 3 p.m. after getting a call about a threat being made at the school, he wrote in a report.

Elliott spoke with the high school’s principal, T.J. Slough, who said a student had come to him after another 16-year-old student had sent a threatening text message, the report said.

The text reportedly read: “Now u know y I try so hard not to just go on a murder spree at school.”

When Elliott spoke with the 16-year-old, the teen said he sent the text message as a joke. The teen also told police he has an anger problem and multiple mental health issues, the report said.

The teen was arrested on a felony charge of terroristic threatening and taken to the Faulkner County Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

Superintendent John Gray said he sent a message to parents in the district letting them know about the threat, adding that the student had been escorted off the premises and children were not in danger.

The district is not releasing the student’s name. He will be subject to a disciplinary hearing, and administrators will decide whether or not to continue his enrollment, Gray said.