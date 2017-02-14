Arkansas House approves ban on 'sex-selection' abortions

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas House has voted to impose fines and prison time on doctors who perform abortions that are based solely on whether a woman wants to have a boy or girl, moving the state closer toward adopting a "sex-selection" ban that opponents say is unconstitutional.

The House approved the measure on a 79-3 vote Tuesday, the latest among a series of abortion restrictions advancing months after Republicans expanded their majorities. The bill now heads to the Senate.

Doctors who violate the ban could face up to a year in prison and up to a $2,500 fine, as well as civil penalties, if the measure becomes law. Seven other states have similar abortion bans in effect.

