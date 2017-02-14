Arkansas school district to auction off 'Rebels' memorabilia after mascot change

FORT SMITH — The Fort Smith School District is auctioning off its old "Rebels" memorabilia, more than a year after the district's school board voted to change its mascot and "Dixie" fight song.

The Fort Smith School Board decided Monday to sell the merchandise and memorabilia. Athletic director Darren McKinney said about 5,000 items will be available at a March 11 auction.

Fort Smith's board voted to drop the Rebels mascot after the 2015 shootings of nine black church members in Charleston, S.C.

The Southwest Times Record reported that the district has spent $141,000 so far to switch to a new mascot, the Mavericks.