Century mark

STORRS, Conn. — Add 100 consecutive victories to the Connecticut Huskies’ long list of milestones in women’s college basketball.

Given the team’s glitzier numbers linked to national championships, 11 titles and counting, it may seem ho-hum with no added significance. Geno Auriemma’s squad already owns the longest winning streak in Division I college basketball. UConn beat its own record of 90 consecutive victories earlier this season with little fanfare.

“I hope we can focus on the season and what’s coming up next and whatever’s in store for this team,” Auriemma said. “Let’s get it over with and move onto the next thing, which is more important in the big scheme of things for these players anyway. This 100-win streak isn’t theirs. But if they win a national championship, that’s all theirs.

“That means a lot more if we’re able to do that down the road.”

Getting No. 100 was a little tougher than many of the previous 99, which UConn won by an average 38.7 points. Gabby Williams scored a career-high 26 points and Napheesa Collier added 18 to help the top-ranked Huskies beat No. 6 South Carolina 66-55 on Monday night in front of a sellout crowd of 10,167 that included past greats Sue Bird, Maya Moore, Tina Charles and Breanna Stewart, who helped the Huskies to the first 75 victories of this streak.

“They carried the torch across the finish line to 100,” Auriemma said. “If it’s a relay, they took the last baton to 100. If we win a national championship, it’s all theirs. I want to focus on trying to do that instead of worrying about the other stuff.”

The current group of Huskies (25-0) had to work for this victory. South Carolina (21-3) used its stellar interior game of A’ja Wilson and Alaina Coates to take a 29-28 advantage late in the first half. The Huskies responded scoring the final seven points before the break. Collier and Williams had all of them, including a steal and layup by Collier with 3 seconds left that made it 35-29.

“They are opportunistic,” South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley said. “They wait for you to make the mistakes and don’t foul a whole lot. … You have to execute it for 40 minutes. If you don’t, they’ll make you pay.”

South Carolina cut its deficit to 40-37 midway through the third quarter, but Williams had consecutive layups to start an 11-2 run to close the period and basically seal the victory.

After the game ended, fake hundred dollar bills dropped from the roof of the arena with Auriemma’s face on them. The student section spelled out 100.

Auriemma has said he never thought his team would come close to reaching the century mark, let alone break the previous record set by the Huskies in 2008-2010. The Hall of Fame coach set up the most difficult nonconference schedule in the country, playing five of the nation’s top eight teams before Monday, including road games at No. 2 Maryland, No. 4 Florida State and No. 7 Notre Dame.

This was the Huskies 10th game this season against a team ranked in the current Associated Press poll, but only two of those games have come since Jan. 1. UConn faces one more ranked opponent, when they visit No. 22 South Florida to close out the regular season. Of the 100 games, 59 have been decided by more than 40 points. Only two (Florida State and Maryland) were fewer than 10-point victories.

The Huskies are still short of the overall college basketball record for consecutive victories. The Wayland Baptist women’s basketball team won 131 games in a row in 1953-1958. It wasn’t the NCAA back then, it was the AAU.

In another game involving a top 25 team, Brooke McCarty scored a career-high 29 points as No. 8 Texas won its 19th consecutive game, beating No. 4 Florida State 92-88 in double overtime. Ariel Atkins added 21 points as the Longhorns (21-4) got their second road victory against a top-five team in eight days. They won at then-No. 2 Baylor on Feb. 6. Shakayla Thomas scored 23 points for Florida State (23-3), which had its 10-game winning streak snapped.

Sports on 02/14/2017