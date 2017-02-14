Effort to collect online taxes fails before Arkansas panel

LITTLE ROCK — An effort to collect sales taxes in Arkansas from online retailers has failed before a House committee, days after Amazon said it would begin collecting taxes on purchases in the state.

The proposal requiring out-of-state companies without a physical presence in Arkansas to either collect sales taxes or send information to the state on purchases made by residents failed before the House Revenue and Taxation Committee on a 6-2 vote. The proposal needed 11 votes to advance to the House floor.

The measure failed after the panel rejected a proposal by Democrats to direct $25 million from the increased online revenue toward several needs, including pre-kindergarten and after-school programs.

Amazon announced last week it would begin collecting sales taxes in Arkansas in March.

