Food: Feeding a revolution
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:46 a.m.
Much of the civil-rights movement was fueled and powered by food.
Yes, just as the Sunday dinners of yore strengthened the bonds of the family, food played a bigger-than-thought part in sustaining the movers, the shakers, the marchers and the protesters who fought for the rights of black Americans during the mid-20th century. And the heroes of those movements weren’t just the leaders, the names in the history books. They were the restaurant owners at which strategies were discussed; the women who had bake sales, then used the proceeds to fund movements; and the workers who prepared the nearly 100,000 box lunches for the 1963 March on Washington.
Food’s role in the liberation of a people is chronicled, and recipes for this food featured, in Southern Food and Civil Rights: Feeding the Revolution by Frederick Douglass Opie (Arcadia, $21.99).
