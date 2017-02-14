Fouke woman gets probation for fatal stabbing of husband

A Fouke woman was sentenced to 10 years' probation last week in the January 2016 stabbing death of her husband as part of a plea agreement.

Tarah Waynett Fries, 26, entered a no-contest plea to manslaughter in the Jan. 5, 2016, death of 35-year-old James Fries.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Connie Mitchell said the victim's family approved the plea arrangement but suggested that Tarah Fries be required to undergo treatment for alcohol abuse as a special condition of probation.

Mitchell said drugs and alcohol played a role in the fight that killed the father of Tarah Fries' three children, all younger than 10, and James Fries' adult son from a prior relationship.

Tarah Fries must undergo an evaluation for treatment needs and participate in rehabilitative programs at the probation department's direction, Mitchell said.

Circuit Judge Kirk Johnson described the victim's family's willingness to accept a plea deal for probation as "a remarkable kindness to you" and a sacrifice.

"It is up to you to make their sacrifice worthwhile," Johnson said. "If you don't become a good citizen, their sacrifice won't mean anything."

Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call from Tarah Fries shortly after 2 a.m. Jan. 5, 2016, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Tarah Fries said she had stabbed James Fries in self-defense after an hours-long argument and told investigators she locked herself in the bathroom with a steak knife during the conflict, the affidavit said. She also claimed James Fries wanted to get her cellphone because it contained images of James Fries he did not want anyone else to see.

Tarah Fries said James Fries kicked in the bathroom door and was stabbed as he tackled her.

