The World in Brief

4 snowboarders die in Alps avalanche

PARIS -- Four snowboarders died in an avalanche Monday near the French Alps resort of Tignes, according to French officials.

The avalanche -- about 330 feet wide and 1,300 feet long -- struck the mountain about 6,900 feet up, in a sector away from the prepared ski runs. The area, known as Toviere, is popular for its extensive slopes and stunning views.

Initial reports sowed confusion about whether more skiers had been caught in the avalanche, but authorities said the victims had been accidentally entered into the skiing database twice.

"We lament the four deceased victims, and we think there will be only four. ... The search continues. It was an avalanche of a huge scale," said Albertville Deputy Prefect Nicolas Martrenchard.

All four fatalities -- a 49-year-old instructor, a 48-year-old father, his 15-year-old son and a 19-year-old half brother -- are believed to be French, but officials did not identify them by name.

They had been walking with a guide near the main Tignes slopes when the avalanche hit, Martrenchard said, adding that they were equipped with locator devices.

Taiwan tour bus flips, kills 32 people

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- A bus carrying Taiwanese tourists on a trip to view cherry blossoms flipped over on an expressway ramp in Taiwan's capital on Monday, killing 32 people and injuring others, officials said.

The bus was carrying 44 people when it crashed Monday evening on the No. 5 expressway, the city's Fire Department said. It said authorities were still trying to determine the cause of the accident.

"It happened on a curve, so the bus flipped and that could be due to excess speed," said Tu Bing-cheng, a Taipei official. "The whole frame of the bus changed shape, got crushed and left no openings."

Many passengers were trapped under the crushed bus, and rescue personnel used a crane to pry the vehicle open.

Thirty-two people, all Taiwanese, were confirmed dead, and the remaining passengers were sent to hospitals for treatment, Tu said.

The bus belonged to a private company, he said. It was taking tourists back from a trip to see cherry blossoms when it crashed, Taipei Deputy Mayor Teng Chia-ji said.

Suicide bomb attack kills 13 Pakistanis

LAHORE, Pakistan -- A suicide bomber struck police escorting protesters in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore on Monday, killing at least 13 people and wounding nearly 60 in an attack claimed by a breakaway Taliban faction.

The blast ripped through the crowd of hundreds of pharmacists, who were protesting new amendments to a law governing drug sales. Six police officers, including a former provincial counterterrorism chief, were among those killed, police said.

Police initially said the attacker was on a motorcycle, but provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah later said that closed-circuit footage revealed the bomber was on foot.

Sameer Ahmad, the Lahore deputy commissioner, said at least 13 people were killed and 58 wounded, including nine who were in critical condition.

A group called Jamaat-ul-Ahrar claimed the attack in a text message, saying it was revenge for Pakistani military operations against Islamic militants in tribal regions along the Afghan border.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif vowed to continue fighting terrorism "until we liberate our people of this cancer and avenge those who have laid down their lives for us."

Kenya jails doctors for continuing strike

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Seven Kenyan doctors who are officials of the medics union were jailed Monday for refusing to call off a two-month strike by doctors at public hospitals during which several people have died from lack of medical care.

Judge Hellen Wasilwa said she could not delay further the contempt of court sentence she had suspended earlier on condition that the doctors call off their strike. At least 5,000 doctors are on strike for better pay and to protest the dilapidated state of Kenya's public health care.

"This court declines to review its order sentencing the applicants to one-month jail term ... you can now start serving your sentences, those are the orders of the court," Wasilwa said.

The Kenyan Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union said it has called off all communications with President Uhuru Kenyatta's government until its officials are released.

Doctors want the government to implement pay raises agreed upon in 2013. That agreement would raise their salaries by 180 percent.

Doctors earn an average basic salary of $400 to $850 per month. By comparison, a Kenya legislator earns nearly $14,000 a month.

A Section on 02/14/2017