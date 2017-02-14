High school student suspended for dying his hair pink

GULFPORT, Miss. — A Mississippi high school student who dyed his hair pink was suspended for violating the district's dress code policy.

Timothy Jenkins is a freshman at Gulfport High School. He told WLOX-TV that 250 classmates have signed a petition to change the requirement that hair be a natural-looking color.

A statement from the district said dress code policies are reviewed annually and are handled openly in a process that includes business leaders, parents, students and educators.

Jenkins said he got multiple warnings before his suspension, with school officials saying it distracted other students.

His mother, Sheryl Jenkins, said the policy infringes on his rights and her right as a parent to decide what's best for her child.

He has since returned his hair to its natural black color.