Hogs extend offer to another Henry

Pulaski Academy sophomore tight end Hudson Henry has the chance to be the fourth Henry to play football for Arkansas after receiving a scholarship offer from the Hogs.

He spoke to tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. on Friday and learned of the offer.

“Man, I just said I was thankful and it meant the world to me that I was able to get an offer from Arkansas,” Henry said. “I was just really excited.”

Henry, 6-5, 225 pounds, recorded 28 receptions for 311 yards and 3 touchdowns last season to help the Bruins win their third consecutive state title.

He’s the son of former Arkansas offensive lineman Mark Henry, who lettered in 1988-1991 and earned All-Southwest Conference honors as a senior, and is the brother of former Razorbacks All-American tight end Hunter Henry, who is now with the Los Angeles Chargers.

His brother, Hayden, recently agreed to be a blue shirt for the Hogs and will be eligible to play in the fall and go on scholarship in January. His scholarship will count toward the 2018 recruiting class.

Any temptation to commit to the Hogs and join the Henry legacy of playing at Arkansas is on hold.

“I would say not yet,” Henry said. “I want to go up there and see what see what it’s like and just see the campus and see how the coaches and players are and see the atmosphere. I would think it would be really good to check that out before I make any decisions in anything.”

It appears the earliest Henry will visit Fayetteville is for the spring game on April 29.

“I think we’re going to go up there for the spring game to check it out for Hayden,” Hudson said.