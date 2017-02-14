• Niaz Saleh, a Pakistani court official, said a judge has prohibited all Valentine's Day-related celebrations and media promotions in the country's capital, Islamabad, saying they are against Islamic teachings, a ruling that was followed by a government order enforcing the ban.
• Mackenzie Thompson and two other Boston University students chased a man down and held him for police after seeing him run from an art gallery after stealing five paintings, including etchings by Pablo Picasso and Rembrandt, collectively worth about $50,000, authorities said.
• Wilbert Carter of Baltimore, convicted of manslaughter in the death of his toddler daughter, Leasia, who was left in a hot car when Carter parked at a friend's house on Father's Day in 2015 and forgot the girl was in the vehicle, was sentenced to eight years in prison, prosecutors said.
• Ryan Railsback, a police officer in Riverside, Calif., said a man was arrested on theft charges after he stole a Southern California mortuary's van, which still had a body inside, and was caught when he returned it and drove away in a different van.
• Lisa Gabrielle, 23, of Boca Raton, Fla., said she watched a Dalmatian chase after an SUV on a busy street after someone inside pushed the emaciated dog out of the passenger window, resulting in her running after the dog so she could take it to an animal shelter.
• Ryan Stump, 27, of Gettysburg, Pa., faces burglary, vandalism and resisting arrest charges after, police said, he broke into the Pennsylvania Capitol building after a night of drinking, then damaged signs and sprayed fire suppressant around Senate corridors.
• D.L. "Buster" Meadows, chief of police in Newnan, Ga., said charges are being considered after a 2-year-old boy found his mother's handgun in her purse while the family was at a restaurant and then fired the gun, wounding his 11-year-old sister.
• Malissa Ann Ancona, 44, of Leadwood, Mo., and her son, Paul Jinkerson Jr., 24, were both charged with first-degree murder in the death of her husband, Frank Ancona, a Ku Klux Klan leader who was fatally shot and whose body was found next to a river in Belgrade.
• Bill Powers of PixController, a company that helped the Pennsylvania Game Commission to install a camera to live-stream video of an eagle's nest in the Pittsburgh area, said an eagle was sitting on an egg when high winds toppled the tree.
A Section on 02/14/2017
Print Headline: In the news
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: In the news
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.