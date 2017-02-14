• Niaz Saleh, a Pakistani court official, said a judge has prohibited all Valentine's Day-related celebrations and media promotions in the country's capital, Islamabad, saying they are against Islamic teachings, a ruling that was followed by a government order enforcing the ban.

• Mackenzie Thompson and two other Boston University students chased a man down and held him for police after seeing him run from an art gallery after stealing five paintings, including etchings by Pablo Picasso and Rembrandt, collectively worth about $50,000, authorities said.

• Wilbert Carter of Baltimore, convicted of manslaughter in the death of his toddler daughter, Leasia, who was left in a hot car when Carter parked at a friend's house on Father's Day in 2015 and forgot the girl was in the vehicle, was sentenced to eight years in prison, prosecutors said.

• Ryan Railsback, a police officer in Riverside, Calif., said a man was arrested on theft charges after he stole a Southern California mortuary's van, which still had a body inside, and was caught when he returned it and drove away in a different van.

• Lisa Gabrielle, 23, of Boca Raton, Fla., said she watched a Dalmatian chase after an SUV on a busy street after someone inside pushed the emaciated dog out of the passenger window, resulting in her running after the dog so she could take it to an animal shelter.

• Ryan Stump, 27, of Gettysburg, Pa., faces burglary, vandalism and resisting arrest charges after, police said, he broke into the Pennsylvania Capitol building after a night of drinking, then damaged signs and sprayed fire suppressant around Senate corridors.

• D.L. "Buster" Meadows, chief of police in Newnan, Ga., said charges are being considered after a 2-year-old boy found his mother's handgun in her purse while the family was at a restaurant and then fired the gun, wounding his 11-year-old sister.

• Malissa Ann Ancona, 44, of Leadwood, Mo., and her son, Paul Jinkerson Jr., 24, were both charged with first-degree murder in the death of her husband, Frank Ancona, a Ku Klux Klan leader who was fatally shot and whose body was found next to a river in Belgrade.

• Bill Powers of PixController, a company that helped the Pennsylvania Game Commission to install a camera to live-stream video of an eagle's nest in the Pittsburgh area, said an eagle was sitting on an egg when high winds toppled the tree.

