LR accident victim ID'd; 2 still ailing

The Little Rock Police Department released a report Monday identifying the victim of a Feb. 4 car crash in the 7400 block of Cantrell Road.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

Bethany Leigh Cross, 27, of Ward died in the accident, police said.

The report was delayed to confirm details of the crash, said Lt. Steve McClanahan, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department. He added that investigators were also looking for possible surveillance footage from the scene. It was not known Monday whether such video was found.

Cross and two others -- driver Justin Standridge, 28, of Cabot and passenger Lindsay M. Standridge, 33, of Ward -- were traveling eastbound in a 2016 Ram 2500 pickup shortly after 3 a.m. that day, police said.

Authorities said the pickup they were in left the road on its south side at Georgia Avenue and struck a utility pole in the parking lot of Simmons Bank, 7401 Cantrell Road.

Justin Standridge was transported to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Lindsay Standridge was taken to UAMS Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.

Both remained hospitalized as of Monday, McClanahan said.

Cross was also taken to UAMS Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Travel conditions at the time of the early-morning wreck were described as clear and dry.

The investigation is ongoing.

Metro on 02/14/2017