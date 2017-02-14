Malaysia official: North Korea leader's brother slain at airport

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — The half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was assassinated at a Kuala Lumpur airport, telling medical workers before he died en route to a hospital that he had been attacked with a chemical spray, a senior Malaysian official said Tuesday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the slaying's diplomatic sensitivity, said Kim Jong Nam was sprayed with the liquid in the shopping concourse Monday and sought help at an information counter, complaining of pain. He was taken to the airport clinic and then died on the way to the hospital, he said.

District police chief Abdul Aziz Ali said he was waiting for a flight to Macau.

Kim Jong Nam reportedly fell out of favor in North Korea after being caught trying to enter Japan on a false passport in 2001, saying he wanted to visit Tokyo Disneyland. He reportedly enjoyed gambling and has been living in recent years in Macau, Singapore and Malaysia.

South Korean media reported that Kim Jong Nam was assassinated by two women. TV Chosun, citing unidentified "multiple government sources," said the women were believed to be North Korean agents. It said they fled in a taxi and were being sought by Malaysian police.

Kim Jong Nam and Kim Jong Un have the same father, late dictator Kim Jong Il, but different mothers.

Since taking power in late 2011, Kim Jong Un has executed or purged a slew of high-level government officials in what the South Korean government has described as a "reign of terror."

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.