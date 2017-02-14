Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, February 14, 2017, 12:03 p.m.

Malaysia official: North Korea leader's brother slain at airport

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:33 a.m.

FILE - In this June 4, 2010 file photo, Kim Jong Nam, the eldest son of North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, waves after his first-ever interview with South Korean media in Macau, China. Kim Jong Nam says he opposes a hereditary transfer of power to a third generation of his family. His remarks come after North Korea unveiled his younger half brother, Kim Jong Un, as successor to their father in Pyongyang. Japan's TV Asahi showed Kim making the remarks in footage aired Tuesday from an interview in Beijing on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2010. (AP Photo/JoongAng Sunday via JoongAng Ilbo, Shin In-seop) ** KOREA OUT **

PHOTO BY JOONGANG SUNDAY VIA JOONGANG ILB

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — The half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was assassinated at a Kuala Lumpur airport, telling medical workers before he died en route to a hospital that he had been attacked with a chemical spray, a senior Malaysian official said Tuesday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the slaying's diplomatic sensitivity, said Kim Jong Nam was sprayed with the liquid in the shopping concourse Monday and sought help at an information counter, complaining of pain. He was taken to the airport clinic and then died on the way to the hospital, he said.

District police chief Abdul Aziz Ali said he was waiting for a flight to Macau.

Kim Jong Nam reportedly fell out of favor in North Korea after being caught trying to enter Japan on a false passport in 2001, saying he wanted to visit Tokyo Disneyland. He reportedly enjoyed gambling and has been living in recent years in Macau, Singapore and Malaysia.

South Korean media reported that Kim Jong Nam was assassinated by two women. TV Chosun, citing unidentified "multiple government sources," said the women were believed to be North Korean agents. It said they fled in a taxi and were being sought by Malaysian police.

Kim Jong Nam and Kim Jong Un have the same father, late dictator Kim Jong Il, but different mothers.

Since taking power in late 2011, Kim Jong Un has executed or purged a slew of high-level government officials in what the South Korean government has described as a "reign of terror."

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

