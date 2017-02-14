Home / Latest News /
Man convicted of stealing $500,000 in cigarettes from warehouse
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:27 a.m.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Jersey man has been convicted in federal court of breaking into a Connecticut warehouse and stealing more than 8,000 cartons of cigarettes worth about $500,000.
Andrew Oreckinto, of Matawan, N.J., was convicted Monday of theft from an interstate shipment. He faces up to a decade in prison.
Prosecutors say surveillance cameras recorded the 52-year-old Oreckinto breaking into New Britain Candy in Wethersfield, Conn., in March 2011. A glue-like substance was used to disable door locks. Wires to an outside surveillance camera and a phone line were also cut.
Authorities linked Oreckinto to the theft by analyzing his call history.
Oreckinto is currently serving a five-year prison term in New Jersey for stealing $100,000 worth of copper cable and selling it for scrap.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Man convicted of stealing $500,000 in cigarettes from warehouse
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.