• The Museum of the Moving Image in New York City has closed a performance art project involving actor Shia LaBeouf, citing "serious public safety hazards." The project had involved the actor and others chanting "He will not divide us" in front of a camera outside the museum since Donald Trump's first day as president more than three weeks ago. The public was invited by LaBeouf and two collaborators to participate, and the performances were live-streamed around the clock. While the project was scheduled to last for four years, a decision was made to shut it down as of Friday. The museum said in a statement that the installation had become "a flashpoint for violence and was disrupted from its original intent." Museum officials added that they were proud the museum had sponsored the "engaging and thought-provoking digital art installation." LaBeouf and his partners Nastja Sade Ronkko and Luke Turner said on the project website that the meaning of the mantra "He will not divide us" should be "guided by the spirit of each individual participant." But last month, LaBeouf was arrested after an altercation. And a 21-year-old was arrested on assault charges after a participant said the man threw eggs on him and ran. Police officers were assigned to the location 24 hours a day and, at one point, police filed a report after threats were made through the city's 311 non­emergency line that people were going to be shot. On Friday, the hewillnotdivide.us website said the museum had "abandoned the project." The artists, however, wrote that they "have not," but they did not elaborate.

• The attention-grabbing "Make America Great Again" dress Joy Villa wore at the Grammys appears to have led to a bump in sales for her music. Villa's 2014 album, I Make the Static, was leading Amazon's top paid albums chart over albums from Beyonce, Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga. The use of President Donald Trump's campaign slogan on the dress she wore Sunday drew a strong reaction from Trump supporters and critics on social media. In an Instagram post, Villa explained her decision to wear the dress, writing, "You can either stand for what you believe in or fall for what you don't." She added, "agree to disagree." Villa has a history of wearing eye-popping outfits to the awards show. In 2015, she showed up in a dress made entirely of recycled material.

A Section on 02/14/2017