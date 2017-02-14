N.C. county sued over voter rights

RALEIGH, N.C. — A national civil-rights organization on Monday filed a lawsuit on behalf of black voters in a rural North Carolina county claiming that how local officials are elected constitutes racial discrimination.

The federal lawsuit, one of many filed recently by North Carolina black voters or their allies alleging Voting Rights Act violations, seeks to eliminate the method by which the five commissioners are elected in Jones County, 100 miles southeast of Raleigh.

A federal appeals court struck down a 2013 law, approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature, that required photo identification to vote, reduced the number of early-voting days and eliminated sameday registration during early voting.

Boards and officials in Jones County, with a population of 10,000, are defendants in Monday’s lawsuit.

Nearly one-third of county residents are black. While they constitute a cohesive voting bloc, the use of an atlarge election method has resulted in no black candidates winning election to the county commission since 1994, according to the lawsuit filed for four voters in part by the Washington-based Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

“Voting discrimination is alive and well in North Carolina,” committee Executive Director Kristen Clarke said in a conference call announcing the lawsuit. “This case makes clear the real barriers to democracy that we continue to see today.”