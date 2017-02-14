Home /
Neurosurgeon found guilty of maiming patients
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 6:12 p.m.
- Comments (2)
- aAFont Size
DALLAS — A Texas jury has found a neurosurgeon guilty Tuesday of maiming patients who had turned to him for surgery to resolve debilitating injuries.
The verdict of the Dallas County jury on a first-degree felony charge of injury to an elderly person means 44-year-old Christopher Duntsch of Plano could be sentenced to five to 99 years or life in prison. He also could be given probation. The penalty phase of his trial began Tuesday afternoon.
The Dallas Morning News reported that the jury deliberated about four hours before deciding on its verdict. The indictment accused Duntsch of wide-ranging malpractice that included improper placement of screws and plates along patients' spines, a sponge left in another patient and a major vein cut in another. Records also showed that he operated on the wrong part of a patient's spine, damaged nerves and left one woman with chronic pain and dependent on a wheelchair.
Prosecutors had accused Duntsch of maiming four patients and causing the death of at least two between July 2012 and June 2013. They say Duntsch's hands and surgical tools amounted to "deadly weapons" contended that Duntsch "intentionally, knowingly and recklessly" harmed up to 15 of his patients.
Prosecutors said Duntsch said in a 2011 email to his girlfriend that he would "become a cold-blooded killer."
But Duntsch's attorneys argued that Duntsch was not a criminal but just a lousy surgeon committing malpractice in chaotic operating rooms in hospitals in Dallas and its northern suburbs. They also said the tone of the email to his girlfriend was unclear could have been meant as sarcasm.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Neurosurgeon found guilty of maiming patients
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
wowy says... February 14, 2017 at 6:39 p.m.
The Christian hating homosexual loving dim-witted progressives don't believe in God, but what do they know? Nothing. This man will reap the consequences of his actions here and in the next world as well, you can be certain of that. We all will.
( permalink | suggest removal )
ARKcitizen says... February 14, 2017 at 7:22 p.m.
And here I thought the bible teaches Christians not to judge others. Jeesh - angry much? Why would you assume that if I believe consenting adults should have the right to do as they please, that I must hate Christians? I'm am offended by that. I am a heterosexual Christian person with an IQ that is most certainly higher than yours, so obviously not dim-witted, but I happen to believe in a separation of Church and State - meaning I believe the government has no right to tell us with whom we can or can't have sex, so long as they are of legal age and give consent. So don't judge me, lest ye be judged, and I have found the majority of people that sit on their conservative high horses have much more to hide than the liberals.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.