NLR job to affect I-30 service road

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:13 a.m.
Routine maintenance will require a series of lane closures for three days beginning today on the Locust Street service road of Interstate 30 near Shorter College in North Little Rock, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.
The eastbound outside lane will be closed today, the outside westbound lane will be closed Wednesday and the inside westbound lane on Thursday, weather permitting.
