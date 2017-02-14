100 years ago

Feb. 14, 1917

• "I do not believe that Arkansas has done all it should to help and encourage its farmers," said Judge J.D. Doyle of Walnut Ridge, representative from Lawrence county, yesterday. Judge Doyle on Monday introduced in the house the bill which would appropriate $102,860 for the work of the Agricultural Extension Division of the University of Arkansas and of the United States Department of Agriculture.

50 years ago

Feb. 14, 1967

• Governor Rockefeller took a generally cautious approach to the state's financial position Monday and pleaded with the General Assembly not to appropriate more than the projected revenues for the 1967-69 biennium. In a budget message to a joint session of the House and Senate, Mr. Rockefeller presented proposed general revenue budgets of $199,222,133 for fiscal 1967-68 and $216,474,930 in fiscal 1968-69.

25 years ago

Feb. 14, 1992

HEBER SPRINGS -- The Heber Springs dogcatcher -- a state Department of Correction inmate out on a work-release program -- has lost his job because of changing Cleburne County regulations. And two county employees, who are inmates participating in the same program, also have been affected, Cleburne County Sheriff Wallace Cooper said. "Most of the problem has been a misunderstanding," Cooper said. "And it is an election year, too." Cleburne County Judge Harvey Adcock announced last week that Act 309 prisoners "shall not be used by county, city, state or federal governments" as employees.

10 years ago

Feb. 14, 2007

• Pulaski County's Web site, labeled inefficient and unfriendly by county officials, will be overhauled in the next few months as a new information systems director takes office later this month. Quorum Court members have said for months that they want the 2007 budget online for the public to view, and that's something that can happen soon, said Ron Quillin, the county's director of administrative services. A new information systems director will start Feb. 22. One of Joe Musgrove's top priorities will be creating a "decent" county Web site, Quillin said. "The Web site we currently have is atrocious. Unless you're a county employee or are familiar with county government, you can not maneuver around that Web site and find information," Quillin said.

Metro on 02/14/2017