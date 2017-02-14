Police: 2 teens rob North Little Rock pizza restaurant; manager struck with gun

Two teens were arrested early Tuesday morning after they robbed a North Little Rock pizza restaurant, authorities said.

Jonathan Turner, 19, of Little Rock and Anthony Nelson, 17, of North Little Rock were arrested around 1:30 a.m. Each faces a felony charge of aggravated robbery and a misdemeanor charge of theft of property, according to a North Little Rock police report.

Police say security footage from the Monday robbery shows Turner enter the Little Caesar's Pizza at 4105 E. Broadway while armed with a handgun. Turner struck the manager over the head with the firearm and stole cash from the business, authorities said.

Nelson was also arrested and later admitted to police he and Turner robbed the restaurant, the report said.

The teens were booked into Pulaski County jail around 3 a.m. and were being held without bond later that morning, records show.

A court date was scheduled for Tuesday morning.