Police: Little Rock man shot after leaving party

An man was shot after he left a party in Little Rock early Tuesday morning, police said.

Chester Smith, 52, of Little Rock told officers he left a home in the 4200 block of Cobb Street about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and was walking to his car when he heard four gunshots.

Smith said he tried to take cover inside his 2008 Dodge Charger, which was parked on the street, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Smith said that after he got into his car, he realized his wrist was bleeding. He told officers that he went home but realized he needed to go to the hospital.

Officers met with Smith at a local hospital about two hours after the shooting, the report said.

Police checked Smith’s car and the area of 42nd and Cobb Street but found no damage or evidence of a shooting, according to the report.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.