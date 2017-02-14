Home / Latest News /
Police: Cash stolen from juice bar in Little Rock's Heights neighborhood
This article was published today at 3:56 p.m.
Money was stolen from a Little Rock juice bar this weekend, police say.
An employee opening Roots Juices, 5501 Kavanaugh Blvd., about 8 a.m. Monday told officers that everything looked normal when she first went into the building, but when she opened the cash register, all the dollar bills were gone.
A camera inside the restaurant was turned away from the cash register, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
There were no signs of forced entry into the business, which had been closed since 6 p.m. Saturday, police said. The employee told officers she believed the burglar had a key.
Police said they were trying to get surveillance video from a nearby bank.
No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Cash stolen from juice bar in Little Rock's Heights neighborhood
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.