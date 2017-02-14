Police: Cash stolen from juice bar in Little Rock's Heights neighborhood

Money was stolen from a Little Rock juice bar this weekend, police say.

An employee opening Roots Juices, 5501 Kavanaugh Blvd., about 8 a.m. Monday told officers that everything looked normal when she first went into the building, but when she opened the cash register, all the dollar bills were gone.

A camera inside the restaurant was turned away from the cash register, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

There were no signs of forced entry into the business, which had been closed since 6 p.m. Saturday, police said. The employee told officers she believed the burglar had a key.

Police said they were trying to get surveillance video from a nearby bank.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.