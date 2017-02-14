Police search for man accused of hitting Arkansas auto shop employee with jack stand

The Pine Bluff Police Department said Tuesday that officers are searching for a 46-year-old man who hit an auto repair shop employee in the head with a jack stand.

Police have issued arrest and absconder warrants for Melvin Ricky Sanders, according to a news release from the department.

Sanders is wanted on charges of second-degree battery and first-degree terroristic threatening.

According to a police report, Sanders punched and kicked a Womack’s Auto Repair employee Dec. 29, 2016. Sanders is also accused of hitting the victim in the head with a blue jack stand, police say.

The employee told officers that Sanders walked up to him while he was working on a car in front of the shop at 1207 Ohio St. in Pine Bluff. Sanders argued with the victim over car parts, but when he turned his back on Sanders, Sanders punched and kicked him and he fell, the report said.

Sanders then picked up the jack stand and hit him in the head with it, the victim told officers.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim told police that when Sanders was leaving, he said he would go get a gun to come back and shoot him.

The employee told police that Sanders drove away in a white Suburban.

Sanders is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 296 pounds, according to the release.

Police asked anyone with information to call (870) 730-2090.