Police: Woman steals merchandise, tries to bite manager at Little Rock Walgreens
This article was published today at 2:29 p.m.
A manager at a Little Rock Walgreens was pulled to the ground when two women drove off with about $150 worth of stolen merchandise, authorities said.
Officers were called shortly after 2:15 p.m. Monday to the Walgreens location at 7601 Cantrell Road, where the manager said she followed a woman who stole the assorted items to a Nissan Altima parked outside the store, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
The manager opened the door and "attempted to gain control of the merchandise," at which point the woman tried to bite her, the report said. The vehicle — which was occupied by the woman who took the items and a second woman — then drove off, pulling the manager to the ground, according to the report.
The manager wasn't hurt and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
The woman who took the items from the store was described as a petite, short black woman who was wearing a black hat, a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. The second assailant was described only as a heavyset black woman.
titleist10 says... February 14, 2017 at 2:35 p.m.
Another black who is to stupid/lazy to work no surprise there
( permalink | suggest removal )
mybff says... February 14, 2017 at 2:43 p.m.
I can't stand a racist!
( permalink | suggest removal )
Vickie55 says... February 14, 2017 at 3:26 p.m.
Mybff, when almost every time there is an incident, the suspect is listed as Black, it is becoming harder and harder to not be racist.
( permalink | suggest removal )
Firefighter says... February 14, 2017 at 3:41 p.m.
The crime rate in LR is getting as bad as Chicago. With Sams now open in Conway, we no longer go to LR except for doctors. Until the police and courts take appropriate action (read prison or deadly force), the blacks have no worriews. And no I'm not racist. Just a realist who reads the paper and says it like it is.
( permalink | suggest removal )
