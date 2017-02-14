Registered sex offender charged in school bus stop inquiry

A Level 2 sex offender is accused of molesting a girl at a school bus stop in Gravette, according to Sgt. Shannon Jenkins, spokesman for the Benton County sheriff's office.

Mario Perea-Lopez Jr., 37, of 218 Southland St. in Centerton was arrested Feb. 6 in connection with second-degree sexual assault.

Jenkins said the girl got off the bus and was approached by a Hispanic male driving a red Dodge Challenger. The man inappropriately touched the girl and asked if she wanted to "experiment" with him before driving away, Jenkins said.

Investigators obtained the vehicle's license number and tracked it back to Perea-Lopez, who was interviewed before being arrested, Jenkins said.

Perea-Lopez was released Friday on $100,000 bond, Jenkins said. His arraignment is set for March 20 in Benton County Circuit Court.

Court records show Perea-Lopez was sentenced to five years on probation in 2001 for first-degree sexual abuse.

State law requires registered sex offenders to publicly disclose their name, address and date of birth.

