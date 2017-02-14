Home / Latest News /
Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at California airport
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 5:06 p.m.
SANTA ANA, Calif. — NBC-TV says actor Harrison Ford had a potentially serious run-in with an airliner at a Southern California airport.
NBC reported that Ford, an experienced pilot, was told to land on a runway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County on Monday, but he mistakenly landed on a parallel taxiway, passing over an American Airlines jet holding nearby.
NBC said air traffic control recordings have Ford asking: "Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?"
American Airlines Flight 1456, with 110 passengers and six crew, departed safely for Dallas.
Ford's publicist, Ina Treciokas, declined comment Tuesday afternoon.
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor couldn't confirm that Ford was the pilot of the single-engine Husky, but he said the pilot received and read back the proper landing instructions.
The FAA is investigating.
wowy says... February 14, 2017 at 5:21 p.m.
Those retarded liberals are starting to hear strange wispers s and are becoming unglued at the seams. Hahahahahaha, love love it. Take Meryl up with you next time. It would be great to see her come that close to death.
