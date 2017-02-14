Senate confirms Treasury pick

WASHINGTON -- A divided Senate on Monday confirmed Steven Mnuchin as treasury secretary despite strong objections by Democrats that the former banker ran a "foreclosure machine" when he headed OneWest Bank.

Republicans said Mnuchin's long tenure in finance makes him qualified to run the department, which will play a major role in developing economic policy under President Donald Trump.

"He has experience managing large and complicated private-sector enterprises and in negotiating difficult compromises and making tough decisions -- and being accountable for those decisions," said Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, chairman of the Finance Committee.

The vote on Mnuchin followed the same partisan pattern as most of Trump's Cabinet picks. He was confirmed by a mostly party-line vote of 53-47. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia joined the Republicans, including both of Arkansas' senators.

The Senate also confirmed a less divisive nominee Monday evening, physician David Shulkin, to be secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs. The vote was unanimous.

Like others in Trump's Cabinet, Mnuchin is a wealthy businessman. He is a former top executive at Goldman Sachs and served as finance chairman for Trump's presidential campaign.

As Treasury secretary, Mnuchin is expected to play a key role in Republican efforts to overhaul the nation's tax code for the first time in three decades. Trump has promised to unveil a proposal in the coming weeks.

Mnuchin will also be in charge of imposing economic sanctions on foreign governments and individuals, including Russia.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Mnuchin "is smart, he's capable, and he's got impressive private-sector experience."

Democrats accused Mnuchin of making much of his fortune by foreclosing on families during the financial crisis.

In 2009, Mnuchin assembled a group of investors to buy the failed IndyMac bank, whose collapse the year before was the second-biggest bank failure of the financial crisis. He renamed it OneWest and turned it around, selling it for a profit in 2014.

"Mr. Mnuchin has made his career profiting from the misfortunes of working people," said Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich. "OneWest was notorious for taking an especially aggressive role in foreclosing on struggling homeowners."

Rep. Maxine Waters of California, the top Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee, called Mnuchin "the foreclosure king."

Mnuchin has said he had worked hard during the financial crisis to assist homeowners with refinancing so they could remain in their homes.

He said his bank had extended more than 100,000 loan modifications to borrowers.

Republicans and Democrats alike praised Shulkin, who is tasked with delivering on Trump's campaign promises to fix long-standing problems at Veterans Affairs.

Shulkin, 57, a former official in President Barack Obama's administration, has been the VA's top health official since 2015. He secured the backing of Senate Democrats after pledging at his confirmation hearing to always protect veterans' interests, even if it meant disagreeing with Trump.

He has ruled out fully privatizing the agency and says wide-scale firings of VA employees are unnecessary, describing the VA workforce as "the best in health care."

As many as five Cabinet-level appointments are set for confirmation votes this week, with another key nominee scheduled to appear for his long-delayed confirmation hearing.

The voting is set to continue this morning, when Linda McMahon is up for a confirmation vote as head of the Small Business Administration, which is not formally part of a traditional presidential Cabinet but is often elevated to Cabinet-level status given the focus of the agency.

On Wednesday, there will be a confirmation hearing for Andrew Puzder to serve as the next labor secretary. The restaurant executive has been waiting for weeks to appear before senators amid a drawn-out review of his background by the Office of Government Ethics and revelations that his family once employed an illegal alien as a housekeeper.

Republicans are also aiming to set up final confirmation votes for Scott Pruitt to serve as head of the Environmental Protection Agency and Rep. Mick Mulvaney, R-S.C., to lead the Office of Management and Budget.

Information for this article was contributed by Stephen Ohlemacher of The Associated Press and by Ed O'Keefe of The Washington Post.

