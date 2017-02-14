State college roundups

MEN

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 73, ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 58

Keeton Tennison hit 5 of 9 three-pointers and scored 18 points to lead Southern Arkansas in a road victory at Steelman Field House in Monticello on Monday night.

De’Sean Dockery added 15 points, while CJ Elkins and Denarious Lockhart both finished with 12 for the Muleriders. The Muleriders (11-13, 9-9 Great American Conference) shot 28 of 59

(47.5 percent) from the floor and held the Boll Weevils to 22 of 64 (34.4 percent), including 3 of 21 on three-pointers. They forced 17 turnovers and had seven steals.

Tyrin Jones led Arkansas-Monticello (19-3, 15-3) with 16 points and six rebounds. Karin Maweunyega added 13 points and six rebounds, and Derylton Hill had 11 points and 15 rebounds.

HENDERSON STATE 86,

OUACHITA BAPTIST 82

Henderson State (14-10, 9-9) ended a four-game losing streak to Ouachita Baptist at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia.

Kevin Kozan made two free throws with three seconds left to set the final margin after Ouachita Baptist had trimmed a 77-65 deficit to 84-82 with 3:14 left. Lakee Westbrook scored nine of his 30 points during that stretch for the Tigers.

Kaylon Tappin led the Reddies with 27 points, hitting 5 of 11 shots from the floor and making all 14 of his free-throw attempts. Chris Hawkins finished with 16 points. Ben Marello had 11 points and Brad Nairn had 10.

The Reddies shot 24 of 48 (50 percent) from the floor and made 33 of 39 free throws (84.6). They outrebounded the Tigers 38-27.

Justin McCleary added 13 points for the Tigers (11-11, 9-9).

The Tigers shot 24 of 55 (43.6) from the floor and made 5 of 21 three-pointers.

ARKANSAS TECH 78,

HARDING 59

Montrell Williams led Arkansas Tech with 19 points, hitting 8 of 16 shots from the floor, including 3 of 6 three-pointers as the Wonder Boys won at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville.

Justin Graham added 18 points for the Wonder Boys, hitting 4 of 5 three-pointers. Grant Prussator finished with 12 points.

The Wonder Boys (18-4, 14-4) shot 30 of 72 (41.7 percent) from the floor, including 14 of 36 three-pointers (38.9). Harding (13-9, 10-8) was 20 of 53

(37.7) from the field and made 12 of 29 three-pointers (41.4). Arkansas Tech outrebounded Harding 44-37 and had seven turnovers to 17 for the Bisons. Tim Wagner led Harding with 15 points, making 5 of 11 three-pointers. Will Francis had 14 points and Flip Medjo added 13.

WOMEN

OUACHITA BAPTIST 77,

HENDERSON STATE 58

Shakyla Begnaud scored a career-high 24 points to help lead Ouachita Baptist over Henderson State at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia on Monday night. The Lady Tigers scored 48 points in the lane, blocked 7 shots, forced 19 Reddie turnovers and held the Reddies to 24 second-half points. The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for Ouachita and improved its record to 10-14 overall and 7-11 in the GAC.

Bria Caldwell had 13 points and Chasidee Owens finished with 10.

Hailey Estes led Henderson State (8-16, 8-10) with 16 points and six rebounds. Pink Jones had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Brittany Branum had 12 points and six rebounds

HARDING 64,

ARKANSAS TECH 62

Harding’s Rose Riley made a free throw with five seconds left and the Lady Bisons survived a missed jumper by Arkansas Tech’s Danielle Frachiseur as time expired for a victory at Tucker Coliseum on Monday night in Russellville.

The Lady Bisons led 58-47 with 3:49 left before Frachiseur made two free throws, then Calli White added a three-pointer with 3:18 left. Anissa Pounds made two free throws with 2:36 left to narrow it 58-54.

Cheyenne North’s jumper with 2:04 left made it 58-56 before Harding’s Caroline Hogue answered with two free throws with 1:43 left to make it 60-56. After a jumper by Pounds made it 60-58 with 1:21 to go, Sydnie Jones made a free throw with 1:03 to make it 61-58. A’ndrea Haney made two free throws with 23 seconds left to put Harding up 63-58 before a layup by D’Rae Tullock made it 63-60. Pounds made two free throws with seven seconds left, then Riley’s free throw set the final margin. Jones led Harding (20-3, 17-1 GAC) with 17 points while shooting six of 10 from the floor. Haney and Hogue both finished with 13 points.

White led Arkansas Tech (18-4, 14-4) with 18 points. Pounds added 10 points.

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 66, SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 49

Treasure Evans scored 18 points and had nine rebounds to lead Arkansas-Monticello over Southern Arkansas at Steelman Field House in Monticello on Monday night.

In addition to Evans, Taylor Collins had 14 points and Ayesha Wahid had 10 points for the Cotton Blossoms (11-11, 8-10). Neisha Peterson had eight points and 13 rebounds.

Akansas-Monticello hit 20 of 54 from the floor and 21 of 29 free throws. The Cotton Blossoms held a 30-28 rebounding edge and had 11 turnovers to Southern Arkansas’ 14. Southern Arkansas shot 19 of 58 from the floor

(32.8 percent), including 2 of 10 on three-pointers.

Makaila Jordan led Southern Arkansas (5-17, 3-15) with 13 points while shooting 6 of 13 from the floor. Anna Djedjemel finished with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting.